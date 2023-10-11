

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years in September, as initially estimated, the latest data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.5 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 6.1 percent rise in August. That was in line with the flash data published on September 28.



Further, this was the lowest rate since February 2022, when inflation stood at 4.3 percent.



'The inflation rate has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine, but it still remains high,' Ruth Brand, president of the Federal Statistical Office, said.



Excluding food and energy, core inflation softened to 4.6 percent from 5.5 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



Energy prices grew at a slower rate of 1.0 percent annually in September versus an 8.3 percent surge a month ago.



Data showed that food price inflation moderated to 7.5 percent from 9.0 percent. Nonetheless, price increases in many food groups remained markedly higher than overall inflation.



Costs for services were 4.0 percent higher compared to last year, which was below the 5.1 percent rise in August.



On a monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.3 percent, the same rate as seen in August, confirming the flash report.



The harmonised index of consumer prices advanced 4.3 percent annually in September, which was much slower than the prior month's 6.4 percent gain. The monthly growth in the HICP halved to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the initial estimate.



