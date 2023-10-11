

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia has recently been awarded by the Environmental Protection Department in Hong Kong a contract to design, build and operate the West New Territories Extension resource recovery project in Nim Wan. Worth over 2 billion euros for the company, the contract will cover the entire lifespan of the project from the construction phase to the after-care period.



The West New Territories Extension resource recovery project is designed to process up to 90 million tonnes of non-recyclable waste over twenty years. The project will guarantee a 90% methane capture rate.



