Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRUC LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2023 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 10-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.7818 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1867048 CODE: PRUC LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN Sequence No.: 277309 EQS News ID: 1746213 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 11, 2023 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)