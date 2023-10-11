DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIC LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2023 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) DEALING DATE: 10-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.6337 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47062962 CODE: PRIC LN ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LN Sequence No.: 277289 EQS News ID: 1746173 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 11, 2023 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)