DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Oct-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.4755 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 113388 CODE: WGES LN ISIN: LU1799934499 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN Sequence No.: 277255 EQS News ID: 1746103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 11, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)