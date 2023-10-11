

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 158.05 against the euro and nearly a 3-week low of 183.12 against the pound, from early highs of 157.52 and 182.60, respectively. '



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 148.98 and 164.69 from early highs of 148.43 and 164.20, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the euro, 185.00 against the pound, 150.00 against the greenback and 166.00 against the franc.



