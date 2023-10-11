

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish telecom company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) announced on Wednesday that it has promoted Chris Houghton to chief operating officer, effective November 1.



Houghton is currently the senior vice president of North East Asia and has been with the company for more than three decades.



In the new role, Houghton will focus on cross group initiatives, including ongoing cost efficiency initiatives.



Further, Asa Tamsons, who is the current senior vice president of Business Area Technologies & New Businesses, is appointed as the Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions or BEWS with effect from November 1.



Tamsons will be replacing George Mulhern, the current head of BEWS, who will become an advisor to BEWS starting November 1, and retire from the company in 2024.



Currently, Ericsson shares are trading at SEK 53.71up 0.02% in Stockholm.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken