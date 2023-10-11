

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool orders declined for the ninth straight month in September largely due to weak domestic demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Wednesday.



Machine tool orders dropped 11.2 percent year-on-year in September, though slower than the 17.6 percent fall in the previous month.



Domestic demand was 14.1 percent lower in September compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted 9.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, machine tool orders surged 16.7 percent in September, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.



