- With the aim to transform into a battery EV brand, Lexus world premieres its concept model lineup at the first-ever JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023
- A sustainable vision for the "future of cars" will be shown inside a booth featuring stunning traditional Japanese craftsmanship and exhibits highlighting electrification and AI technology used in next-generation battery EVs
- "Lexus Electrified VR Experience" will simulate a virtual driving experience that aligns with Lexus's customer-centric approach and connection to society
Toyota City, Japan, Oct 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will exhibit at the first-ever JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 from October 26 to November 5 under the theme "Discover a future you can't wait to navigate!".
The Lexus booth theme will be "Pushing the Boundaries of the Electrified Experience" and will debut its next-generation battery electric vehicle concept model lineup, with the aim of transforming into a battery electric vehicle brand by 2035. The booth prominently features the use of traditional Japanese aesthetics and environmentally friendly, sustainable bamboo material, expressing the brand's commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society.
In addition to the concept models, VR driving simulators "Lexus Electrified VR Experience" will allow visitors to experience a future world of driving where electrification and AI technologies help cater to individual customer needs and connect with society. Guests have the opportunity to fully engage in a VR-exclusive setting, enabling them to encounter the personalized driving experience and enhanced lifestyle that Lexus is committed to delivering.
Press conference is scheduled on press day at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at the Lexus booth.The press conference can be viewed from the following URL
URL: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/39888290.html
Show to be held at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto-ku, Tokyo)Oct. 25-26: Press Day, Oct. 26-27: Special Invitational Days; Oct. 28-Nov. 5: Open to the general public.
Source: Lexus International
Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.