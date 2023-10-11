tier1 Asset Management Ltd Secures Spot on TEPAS2 Crown Commercial Framework

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- tier1 Asset Management Ltd (tier1), is proud to announce its recent achievement of being awarded a place on Lots 7 and 8 of the Crown Commercial Framework - Technology Products & Associated Services 2 (TEPAS2).

This prestigious recognition solidifies tier1's commitment to providing innovative and sustainable IT lifecycle services, including the refurbishment of IT assets to the public sector, while ensuring the secure management of these assets throughout their lifecycle.

Replacing the current framework (TEPAS), TEPAS2 is designed to offer public sector buyers a flexible and efficient procurement solution for technology products and associated services. It encompasses a broad spectrum of offerings, including end-user devices, technology infrastructure, and software solutions.

Jonathan Rose, CEO at tier1, stated, "Inclusion in TEPAS2 reaffirms our unwavering dedication to sustainability, propelling us forward in our mission to pioneer circular and sustainable IT lifecycle services for the public sector."

Key highlights of the TEPAS2 framework include:

Expanded Scope: TEPAS2 builds upon the success of TEPAS, by offering an expanded scope, tailor-made to support specific sectors such as health and education. This ensures that the framework can address the unique needs of these critical industries.

Simplified Procurement: TEPAS2 provides public sector buyers with a streamlined and user-friendly purchasing experience. Whether organisations are looking for technology as a service or seeking end-to-end solutions, this framework offers the flexibility and convenience needed for efficient procurement.

Sustainability and Data Security: tier1 is proud to bring its unique social value proposition, the highest level of data security, and a circular and sustainable approach to the TEPAS2 framework. This commitment to sustainability extends to providing end-to-end services for the lifecycle of technology products, including buying, upgrading, maintaining, refurbishing and recycling, all while safeguarding sensitive data.

tier1's TEPAS2 inclusion underscores its dedication to delivering high-quality solutions and services to public sector entities.

With this achievement, tier1 looks forward to supporting public sector buyers in their technology needs, helping them develop comprehensive digital solutions, ensuring the secure and sustainable management of their IT assets.

tier1 is a leading provider of comprehensive IT lifecycle services that prioritise sustainability, data security, and social value. tier1's clients benefit from its unique social value initiative, which is making a positive impact on lives.

