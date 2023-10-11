Huawei and du jointly released the world's first 5.5G Villa, starting a new era of 10G smart home

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the 2023 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), the global tech company Huawei, in collaboration with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), unveiled the ground-breaking world's first 5G Advanced (5G-A) demonstration Villa, an archetype for the future smart home living powered by a staggering10Gbps networks. Early in March this year, both entities signed an MOU on 5.5G centered on 5G-A technological innovation, application exploration, and ecosystem development. This latest reveal stands as a testament to their joint innovation prowess.

The 5G-A Villa epitomizes the seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies, offering an unparalleled smart home experience enriched with applications such as naked-eye 3D and XR. As consumers increasingly crave superior experiences, this inspires the evolution of content and applications, subsequently amplifying the demand on network capabilities. To satiate these growing needs, carriers find themselves compelled to amplify their home networks to a remarkable 10Gbps.

Speaking at the launch, Fahad Al Hassawi, the CEO of du commented, "From the beginning of the 5G era, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has been a transformative catalyst, empowering us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers. As pioneers, we at du are honored to pave the way with such novel innovations. Our enduring partnership with Huawei has been fruitful consistently, and with the introduction of FWA², we are poised to redefine the boundaries of user experience, offering our subscribers unparalleled internet connectivity indoors."

Echoing this sentiment, Li Peng, Huawei's Corporate Senior Vice President and President of the company's Carrier BG, remarked that "Today, Huawei is excited to launch the 5G-A Powered Villa at the Home of the Future. The showcase offers a first-hand look at the infinite possibilities that 5G-Advanced technology will bring to future homes and the better network experience that 5G-A will offer mobile users. It is the result of du's continuous pursuit of a better digital experience. This achievement is only the beginning. Moving forward, Huawei will continually support du in its effort to build the best 5G networks, explore the commercial use of 5G-Advanced networks, while championing du's leadership in this transformative era."

5G-A Villa sheds light on the boundless potential that deterministic experience technology heralds for the households of tomorrow. Harnessing Huawei's innovative FWA² solution, it illustrates how, in the 5G era, FWA became an operator's powerhouse tool for rapid user expansion. As we transition to 5G-A/5.5G, the FWA² solution, encompassing FWA Pro, FWA Lite, and FWA Biz, promises unparalleled services for discerning customers. Specifically, FWA Pro is engineered to support a phenomenal rate of 10Gbps, thus reimagining the smart home living and unlocking vast business opportunities.

Join us for the 14th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, themed "Bring 5.5G into Reality" from October 10 to 11 in Dubai, UAE. Hosted by Huawei and backed by industry partners GSMA, GTI and the SAMENA Telecommunications Council, the forum promises a deep dive into the successes of 5G, the maturity of the ecosystem, the fast-track commercialization of 5G-A/5.5G, and insights into how mobile broadband technology is shaping the future and transforming people's lives and industries. For more information, please visit MBBF2023 at: https://www.huawei.com/en/events/mbbf2023

