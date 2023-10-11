Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 10 October 2023 610.97 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 602.62 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
11 October 2023