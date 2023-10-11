Sonim partners with Capestone to bring wireless internet solution to budget savvy businesses, business users, and consumers

The Sonim USB 4G LTE + WiFi Modem W100: A secure, budget-friendly modem with hotspot functionality

San Diego, California and Leiden, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading US-based provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions, in partnership with Capestone, a leading specialized distributor of 4G/5G Wireless WAN & IoT solutions in Europe, today announced availability of the Sonim® USB 4G LTE + Wi-Fi Modem W100 across Europe. For where to buy details, visit https://capestone.com/en/product/sonim-usb-w100/.

©2023. Sonim Technologies, Inc. The Sonim USB 4G LTE + WiFi Modem W100: A secure, budget-friendly modem with hotspot functionality

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8971/183600_sonimfigure1.jpg

"Marking our first launch from the Sonim Connect wireless internet data product portfolio, the W100 modem embodies Sonim's commitment to providing innovative, robust, user-friendly, and value-driven solutions," said Simon Rayne, Sonim SVP and GM of EMEA and APAC. "This launch is a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand and diversify our offerings."

Introducing the Sonim® USB 4G LTE + Wi-Fi Modem W100, the debut product from the Sonim Connect portfolio. This innovative USB modem, also known as a 'wingle' in various markets, is now accessible across B2B, prosumer, and consumer markets through a network of resellers, online retailers, and brick-and-mortar stores. It brilliantly merges cellular and Wi-Fi® technology, functioning not only as a tethered single connection dongle modem but also as a mobile hotspot, seamlessly supporting simultaneous connections with up to 10 devices.

Designed with the user in mind, this intuitive modem delivers plug-and-play instant connectivity, eliminating the hassle of battery charging. Its Qualcomm® Modem RF system and VPN passthrough ensure robust and secure connectivity, making it the perfect solution for on-the-go productivity, IoT connections for remote monitoring, and remote connectivity. It also serves as a reliable backup for offices or restaurants, ensuring that business never skips a beat. Offering unparalleled peace of mind, the W100 includes a 2-year limited warranty.

"We are delighted to offer a quality product to our budget-savvy customers," said Jos Ouwerkerk, Capestone Managing Director. "The W100 modem is a testament to Sonim's ability to deliver high-quality, reliable products that meet the needs and expectations of our diverse customer base without compromise. As a specialized distributor of mobile broadband products, we will expand distribution of Sonim's first wireless internet product throughout Europe."

For sales enquiries, contact sales@capestone.com or sales@sonimtech.com.

For executive interviews, contact pr@sonimtech.com.

###

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

About Capestone

Capestone - https://capestone.com/en/ - is the specialized distributor for 4G/5G mobile Internet solutions, IoT networks and critical communications. For more than a decade, Capestone has been providing 4G/5G mobile internet solutions to telecom & IT resellers, system integrators, MNO's, service providers and manufacturers worldwide. Capestone makes mobile internet available everywhere, even in places like on a bus, train, car or boat. Secure, super-fast and with retention of flexibility.

Qualcomm is a registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media Contact

Anette Gaven

M: 619-993-3058

pr@sonimtech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matt Kreps

M: 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Capestone Contact:

Patrick Eijsackers

Sales Director Critical Communications

patrick.eijsackers@capestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183600