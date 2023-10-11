Anzeige
11.10.2023
Tosca Services, LLC: Tosca Releases Second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report: All Together Better, Innovation through Partnership

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, is excited to announce the release of its second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report titled: "All Together Better, Innovation through Partnership."

Tosca's 2023 ESG Report - All together better, innovating through partnership

In the report, Tosca communicates its progress on its sustainability journey as it continues collaborating with customers, suppliers, and team members to innovate an even more responsible business through partnership.

This year was crucial for Tosca's sustainability journey, with focused efforts on ensuring data accuracy and establishing robust systems for transparent and reliable reporting.

Highlights from the 2023 report include:

  • 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by operating hours.
  • Reaching Ecovadis Platinum recognition for ESG performance - an award given to only the top 1% of companies - in the EMEA region.
  • Harnessing the benefits of digitization to track product movements, diminish waste, and reduce losses.
  • Continued prioritization of customer well-being, including steadfast dedication to a rigorous food safety management system globally to ensure clean, high-quality assets.
  • Product improvement through our growing R&D program, including incorporating more recycled food grade plastic into our products than ever before.

Eric Frank, Tosca CEO, comments, "Going forward, our focus remains on continuous improvement and innovation. Together with our customers, we can make a significant difference in easing the burden on our planet by eliminating wasted miles, food, space, and labor from the supply chain. Tosca and its customers have a shared vision of crafting a world that truly embodies the essence of 'All together better."

Karin Witton, Director of Sustainability at Tosca, adds, "Since joining Tosca two years ago, I've witnessed an amazing commitment to defining and meeting our 2030 ESG goals. Sustainability is at the core of what we do, and we embrace every opportunity to collaborate all along the value chain - from our suppliers to our operations to our customers - to provide leading edge sustainable products and services."

To learn more about Tosca's sustainability journey and read the full ESG report, visit www.toscaltd.com/sustainability/

About Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and performance pooling solutions, purpose-built for our customers to eliminate food, labor, and transportation waste and improve performance at every turn. Our portfolio of pooled, IoT-enabled reusable plastic assets is the most robust the market has to offer, including crates, pallets, bulk containers, and more. With our expansive wash network, and a unique capability to develop customized solutions through in-house R&D and manufacturing, Tosca is the provider of choice for retailers, growers, and suppliers worldwide.

Links
https://www.toscaltd.com/sustainability/

Tosca Media Contacts
Marcella Vallonchini
mvallonchini@toscaltd.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244223/Tosca_ESG_Report_.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/820675/Tosca_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tosca-releases-second-environmental-social-and-governance-esg-report-all-together-better-innovation-through-partnership-301953432.html

