Claim one of two welcome bonuses when you join the online casino where winners roam free

Players, get ready! Roam the big win plains of Winlandia, the newest online casino to land in the UK. Winlandia gets the party started with the choice of two generous welcome bonuses that add huge value to your play.

Bonus selected, make a deposit using one of the popular payment methods offered and then enter the monster game lobby with more than 5,700 slots, table, instant win, Slingo, bingo and live dealer titles to explore from all of the top providers.

Let's take a closer look at what you can expect at Winlandia…

First up, the welcome bonus. Choose from either 21 low wagering free spins or a deposit match of 100% up to £100 plus 66 free spins (a nice nod to the year 1966 when England last won the World Cup) to boost your gameplay from the get-go.

Bonus in the bag, time to make a deposit. Choose from a great selection of payment methods including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Apple Pay to quickly and securely top up your online casino wagering account.

Payment made, time to explore the vast game lobby. Here you will find thousands of games from the likes of Microgaming, NetEnt, Big Time Gaming, Red Tiger, Play'n GO, Slingo, Evolution Gaming and many, many more.

Winlandia is the home of winners, and that's why the casino provides fast payouts so you can get your winnings without delay. Boom!

Players are of course rewarded for their loyalty with daily promotions which include bonus cash and free spins, as well as slots tournaments to take part in. There's also a VIP club where perks are unlocked with each level cleared.

Not only is Winlandia the newest online casino in the UK but it's the only place where you can experience a touch of Finnish Sisu. This is an online casino that is distinctly Nordic, and this means it offers something fresh and exciting compared to other brands in the market.

So enjoy some of that Viking spirit and head to Winlandia now the place where winners roam.

Christoffer Grönlund, Head of Acquisitions PR at Winlandia, said: "There's no other online casino like Winlandia. Feel the full force of Sisu as you fire up the reels on thousands of slots and enjoy the thrilling action of table games, instant wins, bingo and live dealer.

"Our low wagering offer will appeal to more casual players while the deposit match and free spins will be a big draw for high-rollers and VIPs. Of course, we have some Viking-sized promos and loyalty rewards for those who make Winlandia their home.

"So, what are you waiting for grab your helmet and shield and join the newest online casino in the UK today!"

Winlandia is owned and operated by Winlandia Marketing OÜ. The brand first emerged as FinlandiaCasino.com back in 2014 and went on to become one of the most popular online casinos in Finland. Due to new regulations coming into play in Finland, the operator took the decision to rebrand to Winlandia in 2023 so that it can expand its reach internationally. Winlandia promises to deliver a exiting experience to players it offers more than 7,200 slot, table and live dealer titles as well as a great selection of payments and big bonuses. Its core markets are the Nordics and the UK with plans to expand into Canada and New Zealand.

Please visit https://www.winlandia.com/ for more information.

