Role of DLI in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Management- Navigating through Disease Insights, Clinical Trial Management, and Product launch services | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a highly prevalent mental illness. It affects people across all genders and age groups. But some experts have suggested that women are more prone to this ailment than men. An epidemiology study conducted by the National Center for PTSD has supported this claim. According to its statistics, nearly 8 of every 100 women and 4 of every 100 men become the victims of PTSD.

PTSD generally occurs in individuals after they experience a traumatic or highly stressful event. Accidents, death of a loved one, sexual abuse, terror attacks, military combats, natural disasters, violent crimes, domestic violence, and relationship issues, among others may lead to the onset of this mental health disorder. Coping with PTSD is not easy become it involves endless maniac and depressive episodes. In fact, PTSD and depression go hand in hand. PTSD in veterans in also very common since they are known to witness brutal wars and other violent activities.

Mental health disorders have been ignored since time immemorial. The associated taboo and ignorance of the masses about the importance of mental well-being slowed the research activities on the same. But with time, people are understanding that their mental well being is as important as their physical well-being. This has pushed industry participants to conducted R&D activities to develop diagnostic and treatment solutions for disorders like PTSD and anxiety.

Disease Landscape Insights has been offering healthcare consulting services to these players to assist them in treatment gaps identification, drug development, clinical trial feasibility analysis, and product portfolio extension-based activities. They are leveraging its expertise to efficiently conduct product portfolio analysis with formulation of price and market access strategies.

Causes and Symptoms:

As described, PTSD occurs when an individual witness stressful or traumatic events. These events directly impact their mental health, leading to the onset of such disorders. The disorder is characterized by a range of symptoms that persist for an extended period of time, often more than a month after the traumatic event. Patients may experience distressing and intrusive memories of the traumatic event. These memories can come in the form of flashbacks, nightmares, or intense distress when reminded of the event. It can result in significant changes in a person's thoughts and emotions. This may include persistent negative beliefs about oneself or others, feelings of guilt or shame, and a diminished interest in activities once enjoyed. Individuals with PTSD may experience heightened levels of arousal and reactivity. This can manifest as irritability, difficulty sleeping, being easily startled, or having difficulty concentrating.

PTSD Treatment Landscape:

Treatment for this ailment typically involves psychotherapy (talk therapy), PTSD medication, or a combination of both. Various PTSD therapy approaches, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), and exposure therapy, have been found to be effective in helping individuals manage and reduce their PTSD symptoms.

Also, PTSD self-help strategies can help in alleviating the symptoms to a large extent. It can be used as a complement to professional treatment. Meditation, exercise, healthy diet, enough sleep, creating a support network, and socialization can provide a sense of stability and control in a patient's daily life.

It's important for individuals who believe they may be experiencing PTSD to seek help from mental health professionals, as early intervention and treatment can significantly improve their quality of life and overall well-being.

Final Words:

PTSD is a mental disorder affecting many people worldwide. It is triggered by a traumatic or stressful events. This ailment leads to emotional conflicts, depression, anxiety, and may also trigger suicidal thoughts.

