Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2023

Total revenues of $168 million and net income of $6 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $152 million

of $152 million Acquired 1 Embraer E2 aircraft; total number of new technology aircraft increased 61% compared to second quarter 2022

Sold 6 aircraft with an average age of 18 years for a gain on sale of $4 million

Liquidity

Received $200 million of shareholder equity, the first tranche of a $500 million commitment. The remaining $300 million is expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2024

Issued $650 million 6.50% unsecured senior notes

Expanded revolving credit facilities by $130 million, resulting in total available capacity of $1.9 billion

Net debt-to-equity ratio was 2.3 times at August 31, 2023

Total liquidity as of October 6, 2023 of $2.8 billion includes $1.8 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.6 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through October 6, 2024, $0.3 billion of equity commitments and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash

201 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.2 billion



STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Across aviation, demand for narrow-body passenger aircraft exceeds capacity. In the second quarter, IATA reported global domestic passenger traffic exceeding 2019 levels. The extended OEM production delays and maintenance challenges associated with new technology engines has resulted in further demand for current technology aircraft. These overlapping conditions have us optimistic about the sustaining logic of our unique business model."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Having now received the first $200 million tranche of our shareholders' $500 million equity commitment, we're looking forward to expanding our fleet of the most sought-after narrow-body passenger aircraft available. This long-term shareholder commitment, our considerable liquidity position, along with our IG Rating, and Aircastle's experienced team of solutions-focused aviation experts, have us well-poised for the disciplined future growth."

Aviation Assets

As of August 31, 2023, Aircastle owned 239 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.8 billion . We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $278 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

August 31, 2023

As of

August 31, 2022 Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,751

$ 6,493 Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,208

$ 5,447 Number of Aircraft 239

243 Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 201

212 Number of Lessees 73

74 Number of Countries 43

45 Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1) 9.7

10.3 Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1) 5.2

5.0 Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the three months ended(2) 98.3 %

94.9 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 278

$ 292 Number of Aircraft 9

9













1. Weighted by Net Book Value. 2. Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time . All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada ) or +1 (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada ) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 248 aircraft leased to 74 airline customers located in 43 countries.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



August 31,

2023

February 28,

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 726,428

$ 231,861 Accounts receivable 11,729

12,855 Flight equipment held for lease, net 6,501,828

6,567,606 Net investment in leases, net 248,734

67,694 Unconsolidated equity method investment 41,367

40,505 Other assets 318,851

346,330







Total assets $ 7,848,937

$ 7,266,851







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net $ 913,864

$ 752,298 Borrowings from unsecured financings, net 3,991,875

3,842,454 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 211,810

206,473 Lease rentals received in advance 53,486

66,816 Security deposits 62,067

61,734 Maintenance payments 526,589

465,618 Total liabilities 5,759,691

5,395,393







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate

liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023

and February 28, 2023 -

- Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 and 14,048

shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively -

- Additional paid-in capital 2,078,774

1,878,774 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 10,472

(7,316) Total shareholders' equity 2,089,246

1,871,458 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,848,937

$ 7,266,851

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

August 31,

Six Months Ended

August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 150,351

$ 146,508

$ 297,086

$ 290,652 Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 5,085

2,265

6,158

4,863 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (7,124)

(5,518)

(14,331)

(10,906) Maintenance revenue 15,046

20,114

49,566

47,213 Total lease revenue 163,358

163,369

338,479

331,822 Gain on sale of flight equipment 4,453

10,049

47,047

13,736 Other revenue 145

161

921

3,585 Total revenues 167,956

173,579

386,447

349,143















Operating expenses:





Depreciation 86,328

82,106

175,117

163,424 Interest, net 57,035

50,587

113,926

100,881 Selling, general and administrative 18,882

17,393

39,717

37,309 Provision for credit losses (834)

109

6,125

689 Impairment of flight equipment 1,100

33,671

2,197

38,099 Maintenance and other costs 8,854

5,212

17,387

13,277 Total operating expenses 171,365

189,078

354,469

353,679















Other income (expense):













Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

(463) Other 3,372

2,072

4,709

2,072 Total other income 3,372

2,072

4,709

1,609















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and

earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments (37)

(13,427)

36,687

(2,927) Income tax (benefit) provision (5,099)

(4,068)

9,261

(739) Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax 456

666

862

1,177















Net income (loss) $ 5,518

$ (8,693)

$ 28,288

$ (1,011)















Preference share dividends (10,500)

(10,500)

(10,500)

(10,500)















Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (4,982)

$ (19,193)

$ 17,788

$ (11,511)















Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common

shareholders $ (4,982)

$ (19,193)

$ 17,788

$ (11,511)



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Six Months Ended August 31,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 28,288

$ (1,011) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided





by operating activities:







Depreciation 175,117

163,424

Amortization of deferred financing costs 8,321

7,095

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 14,331

10,906

Deferred income taxes 6,179

6,588

Collections on net investment in leases 1,598

4,016

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (9,895)

(2,133)

Gain on sale of flight equipment (47,047)

(13,736)

Loss on extinguishment of debt -

463

Impairment of flight equipment 2,197

38,099

Provision for credit losses 6,125

689

Other (845)

(1,179)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable 1,437

5,808

Other assets (9,723)

(8,223)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,833)

(2,284)

Lease rentals received in advance 14,165

7,094











Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 186,415

215,616 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (379,349)

(372,474)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 126,011

171,065

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of deposits returned and aircraft sales deposits 6,852

4,504

Other (4,026)

1,500

Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities (250,512)

(195,405) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common shares 200,000

-

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings 1,273,709

75,000

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (963,507)

(58,355)

Deferred financing costs -

(291)

Debt extinguishment costs (7,536)

(1,903)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received 77,006

63,758

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (10,508)

(11,239)

Dividends paid (10,500)

(10,500)

Net cash and restricted cash provided by financing activities 558,664

56,470

Net increase in cash and restricted cash: 494,567

76,681











Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 231,861

170,682











Cash and restricted cash at end of year $ 726,428

$ 247,363

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net income (loss) $ 5,518

$ (8,693)

$ 28,288

$ (1,011) Depreciation 86,328

82,106

175,117

163,424 Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 7,124

5,518

14,331

10,906 Interest, net 57,035

50,587

113,926

100,881 Income tax (benefit) provision (5,099)

(4,068)

9,261

(739) EBITDA 150,906

125,450

340,923

273,461 Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 1,100

33,671

2,197

38,099 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

463















Adjusted EBITDA $ 152,006

$ 159,121

$ 343,120

$ 312,023

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

