PR Newswire
11.10.2023 | 12:55
45 Leser
Aircastle Advisor LLC: Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Highlights for the Three Months Ended August 31, 2023

  • Total revenues of $168 million and net income of $6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $152 million
  • Acquired 1 Embraer E2 aircraft; total number of new technology aircraft increased 61% compared to second quarter 2022
  • Sold 6 aircraft with an average age of 18 years for a gain on sale of $4 million

Liquidity

  • Received $200 million of shareholder equity, the first tranche of a $500 million commitment. The remaining $300 million is expected in the first quarter of fiscal 2024
  • Issued $650 million 6.50% unsecured senior notes
  • Expanded revolving credit facilities by $130 million, resulting in total available capacity of $1.9 billion
  • Net debt-to-equity ratio was 2.3 times at August 31, 2023
  • Total liquidity as of October 6, 2023 of $2.8 billion includes $1.8 billion of undrawn facilities, $0.6 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows and sales through October 6, 2024, $0.3 billion of equity commitments and $0.1 billion of unrestricted cash
  • 201 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.2 billion

(1)

Refer to the selected financial information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP numbers.

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Across aviation, demand for narrow-body passenger aircraft exceeds capacity. In the second quarter, IATA reported global domestic passenger traffic exceeding 2019 levels. The extended OEM production delays and maintenance challenges associated with new technology engines has resulted in further demand for current technology aircraft. These overlapping conditions have us optimistic about the sustaining logic of our unique business model."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Having now received the first $200 million tranche of our shareholders' $500 million equity commitment, we're looking forward to expanding our fleet of the most sought-after narrow-body passenger aircraft available. This long-term shareholder commitment, our considerable liquidity position, along with our IG Rating, and Aircastle's experienced team of solutions-focused aviation experts, have us well-poised for the disciplined future growth."

Aviation Assets

As of August 31, 2023, Aircastle owned 239 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.8 billion . We also manage 9 aircraft with a net book value of $278 million on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft

As of
August 31, 2023


As of
August 31, 2022

Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$ 6,751


$ 6,493

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$ 5,208


$ 5,447

Number of Aircraft

239


243

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft

201


212

Number of Lessees

73


74

Number of Countries

43


45

Weighted Average Fleet Age (Years)(1)

9.7


10.3

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years)(1)

5.2


5.0

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the three months ended(2)

98.3 %


94.9 %





Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures




Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.)

$ 278


$ 292

Number of Aircraft

9


9







1.

Weighted by Net Book Value.

2.

Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by Net Book Value.

Conference Call

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time . All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 870-4263 (from within the U.S. and Canada ) or +1 (412) 317-0790 (outside the U.S. and Canada ) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. Please reference our company name "Aircastle" when prompted by the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available on Aircastle's website shortly after the live call.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2023, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 248 aircraft leased to 74 airline customers located in 43 countries.

Safe Harbor

All statements in this press release, other than characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, statements relating to our proposed public offering of notes and our ability to acquire, sell, lease or finance aircraft, raise capital, pay dividends, and increase revenues, earnings, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and the global aviation industry and aircraft leasing sector. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seeks," "estimates" and variations on these words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our historical performance and that of our subsidiaries and on our current plans, estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that could lead to actual results materially different from those described in the forward-looking statements; Aircastle can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. These risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in Aircastle's filings with the SEC and previously disclosed under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aircastle's most recent Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Aircastle to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Aircastle expressly disclaims any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



August 31,
2023


February 28,
2023

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 726,428


$ 231,861

Accounts receivable

11,729


12,855

Flight equipment held for lease, net

6,501,828


6,567,606

Net investment in leases, net

248,734


67,694

Unconsolidated equity method investment

41,367


40,505

Other assets

318,851


346,330





Total assets

$ 7,848,937


$ 7,266,851





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




LIABILITIES




Borrowings from secured financings, net

$ 913,864


$ 752,298

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net

3,991,875


3,842,454

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

211,810


206,473

Lease rentals received in advance

53,486


66,816

Security deposits

62,067


61,734

Maintenance payments

526,589


465,618

Total liabilities

5,759,691


5,395,393





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate
liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023
and February 28, 2023

-


-

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 15,564 and 14,048
shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023 and February 28, 2023, respectively

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

2,078,774


1,878,774

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

10,472


(7,316)

Total shareholders' equity

2,089,246


1,871,458

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,848,937


$ 7,266,851

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
August 31,


Six Months Ended
August 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues:








Lease rental revenue

$ 150,351


$ 146,508


$ 297,086


$ 290,652

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue

5,085


2,265


6,158


4,863

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

(7,124)


(5,518)


(14,331)


(10,906)

Maintenance revenue

15,046


20,114


49,566


47,213

Total lease revenue

163,358


163,369


338,479


331,822

Gain on sale of flight equipment

4,453


10,049


47,047


13,736

Other revenue

145


161


921


3,585

Total revenues

167,956


173,579


386,447


349,143









Operating expenses:




Depreciation

86,328


82,106


175,117


163,424

Interest, net

57,035


50,587


113,926


100,881

Selling, general and administrative

18,882


17,393


39,717


37,309

Provision for credit losses

(834)


109


6,125


689

Impairment of flight equipment

1,100


33,671


2,197


38,099

Maintenance and other costs

8,854


5,212


17,387


13,277

Total operating expenses

171,365


189,078


354,469


353,679









Other income (expense):








Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


(463)

Other

3,372


2,072


4,709


2,072

Total other income

3,372


2,072


4,709


1,609









Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and
earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments

(37)


(13,427)


36,687


(2,927)

Income tax (benefit) provision

(5,099)


(4,068)


9,261


(739)

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax

456


666


862


1,177









Net income (loss)

$ 5,518


$ (8,693)


$ 28,288


$ (1,011)









Preference share dividends

(10,500)


(10,500)


(10,500)


(10,500)









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (4,982)


$ (19,193)


$ 17,788


$ (11,511)









Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common
shareholders

$ (4,982)


$ (19,193)


$ 17,788


$ (11,511)


Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended August 31,



2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

$ 28,288


$ (1,011)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and restricted cash provided




by operating activities:





Depreciation

175,117


163,424


Amortization of deferred financing costs

8,321


7,095


Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

14,331


10,906


Deferred income taxes

6,179


6,588


Collections on net investment in leases

1,598


4,016


Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings

(9,895)


(2,133)


Gain on sale of flight equipment

(47,047)


(13,736)


Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


463


Impairment of flight equipment

2,197


38,099


Provision for credit losses

6,125


689


Other

(845)


(1,179)


Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

1,437


5,808


Other assets

(9,723)


(8,223)


Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(3,833)


(2,284)


Lease rentals received in advance

14,165


7,094







Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities

186,415


215,616

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment

(379,349)


(372,474)


Proceeds from sale of flight equipment

126,011


171,065


Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of deposits returned and aircraft sales deposits

6,852


4,504


Other

(4,026)


1,500


Net cash and restricted cash used in investing activities

(250,512)


(195,405)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of common shares

200,000


-


Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings

1,273,709


75,000


Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings

(963,507)


(58,355)


Deferred financing costs

-


(291)


Debt extinguishment costs

(7,536)


(1,903)


Security deposits and maintenance payments received

77,006


63,758


Security deposits and maintenance payments returned

(10,508)


(11,239)


Dividends paid

(10,500)


(10,500)


Net cash and restricted cash provided by financing activities

558,664


56,470


Net increase in cash and restricted cash:

494,567


76,681







Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year

231,861


170,682







Cash and restricted cash at end of year

$ 726,428


$ 247,363

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended August 31,


Six Months Ended August 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Net income (loss)

$ 5,518


$ (8,693)


$ 28,288


$ (1,011)

Depreciation

86,328


82,106


175,117


163,424

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives

7,124


5,518


14,331


10,906

Interest, net

57,035


50,587


113,926


100,881

Income tax (benefit) provision

(5,099)


(4,068)


9,261


(739)

EBITDA

150,906


125,450


340,923


273,461

Adjustments:








Impairment of flight equipment

1,100


33,671


2,197


38,099

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


-


463









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 152,006


$ 159,121


$ 343,120


$ 312,023

We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.

This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.

EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
[email protected]

SOURCE Aircastle Advisor LLC

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.