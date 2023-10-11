Stellantis
The Stellantis Commercial Vehicles unit is one of seven accretive business units outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, October 11, 2023/ -- Stellantis N.V. (www.Stellantis.com/en) announced today it will introduce reimagined Commercial Vehicles from multiple brands that form the heart of its global, multi-brand business strategy on Monday, October 23, at 3 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. EDT.
Link to live event: https://apo-opa.info/3F9uauy
Alessandro NARDIZZI
