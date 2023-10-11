1Spatial's H124 results show robust revenue growth and continued improvement in the revenue mix, with recurring revenue growing by 24%. Investment in sales resource, inflationary pressures and FX compressed margins, but a strong pipeline for both renewals and SaaS products could drive revenues and margins in H2 and beyond. In particular, the market opportunity for both 1Streetworks and NG9-1-1 has the potential to be transformative. We have upgraded our revenue forecast but leave earnings largely unchanged. Good conversion of the SaaS pipeline could justify further revisions, which may not be reflected in the current valuation.

