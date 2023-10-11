The London Blockchain Conference 2024 Announces Open Call for Content

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference (LBC) is thrilled to announce the open call for content submissions for its highly anticipated 2024 expo. The Conference aims to provide a platform for disruptors, thought leaders, government representatives, enterprise leaders, media professionals, and academics to contribute compelling topics for the LBC 2024 agenda.

Following the success of this year's London Blockchain Conference, which attracted a diverse and engaged audience of over 5,000 participants, both virtually and in person, we are excited to continue this momentum into 2024.

LBC 2024 is calling on visionaries and experts from various sectors to submit their ground-breaking ideas, innovative projects, and thought-provoking topics that will shape the discourse around blockchain technology, real-world applications, and transformative impact on society.

Call for Content Details:

Submission Period: The call for content opened on 2 October 2023 and will remain open until 31 October 2023 .

Alex Stein, Conference Director said, "The London Blockchain Conference 2024 will offer a unique platform to showcase your expertise, connect with industry peers, and contribute to the advancement of blockchain technology. Last year's Conference featured a plethora of high-calibre speakers and participants, and we are excited to welcome submissions to shape next year's agenda for one of the most prestigious blockchain conferences in the world."

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.

