Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is very pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 14, 2023, it has closed the acquisition of four Alberta-based independent health facilities ("IHFs").

Located in Calgary, Alberta and its surrounding areas, these IHFs provide a multitude of services, including x-ray and ultrasound, as well as the opportunity to expand to fluoroscopy and bone mineral density scans. The IHFs are currently generating just under $5 million annually in revenues with EBITDA of approximately $1 million.

This acquisition marks a significant expansion of the Company's footprint, bringing the total number of IHF clinics owned by the Company to eight, with seven currently operational and one in the construction phase and expected to open in January 2024.

The purchase price of $5.76 million was paid by way of $4.63 million in cash and the issuance of 1,130,000 Preferred Share Units at a price of $1.00 per Unit (see the Company's news release dated September 14, 2023).

Funding was provided through a combination of a term loan from the TD bank of $3.46 million (the "TD Loan") to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS"), and cash on hand. The TD Loan is amortized over 10 years with an initial interest rate of 8.7%, with monthly payments of principal and interest and an annual payment of 25% of excess EBITDA towards principal.

The TD Loan is secured through a general security agreement (a "GSA") over all of the assets of CTS and the newly acquired IHF's as well as corporate guarantees and GSA's provided by the IHF's over their operating assets. LevelJump is also providing a limited recourse guarantee which is only realizable to the extent of any deficiency in the event of a sale of CTS.

Final consent of the TSX Venture Exchange to this acquisition has been granted.

Management is actively developing and implementing a business strategy designed to increase patient volumes at both the new acquired and previously owned IHF clinics. The Company plans to achieve this through the execution of marketing initiatives with the objective of boosting revenue and establishing JUMP as a frontrunner in the field of critical care services.

"This transaction signifies a major milestone for JUMP, as we have successfully expanded our services nationwide and doubled our IHF footprint," said Mitch Geisler, CEO. "Our immediate focus is to further develop both our new and existing services, with a dual purpose: to deliver increased value to our shareholders and to ensure critical care is readily accessible to all Canadians."

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

