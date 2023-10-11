Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A3ESUZ | ISIN: GB00BPNYZL95 | Ticker-Symbol: M8H0
Xetra
11.10.23
13:31 Uhr
0,600 Euro
+0,010
+1,69 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023 | 13:43
MBH Corporation Plc: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR -2-

DJ MBH Corporation Plc: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 

MBH Corporation Plc (M8H) 
MBH Corporation Plc: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
11-Oct-2023 / 12:11 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  MBH CORPORATION PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name:                               Paul Nigel Seabridge 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Greece 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name                                n/a 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       n/a 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     06/10/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           11/10/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 18.58%         0           18.58%    1,111,308 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary shares 
             343,644      676,664.34   7.26%                    13.15% 
GB00BPNYZL95 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      1,111,308             18.58% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals or 
Name xv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold           threshold 
Paul 
Seabridge   11.31%                                    11.31% 
(chain 1) 
Takara 
Holdings LLC 
Falcon 
Recreation 
Group Ltd 
Paul 
Seabridge   7.26%                                    7.26% 
(chain 2) 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Greece 
Date of completion  06/10/2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  MBH CORPORATION PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name:                               David Karl Hanbury 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Wales, Great Britain 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     06/10/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           11/10/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.01          0           5.01     299,484 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        4.74                     4.74 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary shares 
             299,484      0        5.01%                    0% 
GB00BPNYZL95 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      299,484              5.01% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

DJ MBH Corporation Plc: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR -2- 

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Name xv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Wales, Great Britain 
Date of completion 06/10/2023

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  MBH CORPORATION PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name:                               FALCON RECREATION GROUP LTD 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name                                n/a 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       n/a 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     06/10/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           11/10/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 13.16%         0           13.16     786,819 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary shares 
             786,819              13.16% 
GB00BPNYZL95 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      786,819              13.16% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals or 
Name xv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold           threshold 
Paul 
Seabridge   11.31%                                    11.31% 
(chain 1) 
Takara 
Holdings LLC 
Falcon 
Recreation 
Group Ltd 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will 
be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
 
 
Place of completion Greece 
Date of completion  06/10/2023 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  MBH CORPORATION PLC 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name:                               Kevin Potter 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       United Kingdom 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     06/10/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):           11/10/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial   Total of both Total number of voting 
                attached to shares   instruments      in % (8.A +  rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B)     + 8.B) vii 
                            2) 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 6.80          0           6.80     406,533 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if        3.15                     3.15 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix    % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct      Indirect    Direct                    Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)      (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                   (DTR5.2.1) 
Ordinary shares 
             406,533      0        6.80%                    0% 
GB00BPNYZL95 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      406,533              6.80% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
Type of financial    Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is                % of voting 
instrument        date x   xi                                 rights 
                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                         Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/   cash                         % of voting 
instrument       date x    Conversion         Number of voting rights         rights 
                  Period xi   Settlement 
                         xii 
 
 
 
                         SUBTOTAL 
                         8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X")

