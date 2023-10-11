Anzeige
Stellantis to Present Commercial Vehicles Strategy and New Global Van Lineup on October 23

Stellantis to Present Commercial Vehicles Strategy and New Global Van Lineup on October 23 

Stellantis 
Stellantis to Present Commercial Vehicles Strategy and New Global Van Lineup on October 23 
11-Oct-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST 
11-Oct-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Stellantis Commercial Vehicles unit is one of seven accretive business units outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 
strategic plan 
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, October 11, 2023/ -- Stellantis N.V. (www.Stellantis.com/en) announced today it will introduce 
reimagined Commercial Vehicles from multiple brands that form the heart of its global, multi-brand business strategy on 
Monday, October 23, at 3 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. EDT. 
Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, and Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President of 
Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, will be joined by CEOs from the Citroën, FIAT, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall 
brands for key product unveilings. The Stellantis Commercial Vehicles unit is one of seven accretive business units 
outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. 
Streaming video of the event will be available at 3 p.m. CEST / 9 a.m. EDT on the Stellantis YouTube channel at https:/ 
/apo-opa.info/3F9uauy. Materials and information will be available on the Stellantis corporate website at 
www.Stellantis.com and on brand media websites. 
 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Stellantis. 
 
Link to live event: https://apo-opa.info/3F9uauy 
 
For more information, contact: 
Fernão SILVEIRA 
+31 6 43 25 43 41 
fernao.silveira@stellantis.com 
Alessandro NARDIZZI 
+39 338 62 39 046 
alessandro.nardizzi@stellantis.com 
communications@stellantis.com 
Social Media: 
Twitter: https://apo-opa.info/48ueEXZ 
Facebook: https://apo-opa.info/3Pcrv8c 
LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.info/3PGD2OG 
YouTube: https://apo-opa.info/3EDsBF6 
Website: www.Stellantis.com 
About Stellantis: 
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers 
and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's 
customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS 
Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our 
diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the 
biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more 
information, visit www.Stellantis.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1746565 11-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
