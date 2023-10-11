Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Corinne Ripoche
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Capita Experience
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Purchase of Ordinary Shares on 9 October 2023:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares on 10 October 2023:
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
106,695 Ordinary shares
£0.17096
e)
Date of the transactions
9 October 2023 - 10 October 2023
f)
Place of the transactions
London Stock Exchange