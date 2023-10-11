Anzeige
11.10.2023
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 11

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerialresponsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Corinne Ripoche

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Capita Experience

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Purchase of Ordinary Shares on 9 October 2023:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.1679

21,892

£0.1688

21,823

Purchase of Ordinary Shares on 10 October 2023:

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.1724

48,660

£0.1740

14,320

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

106,695 Ordinary shares

£0.17096

e)

Date of the transactions

9 October 2023 - 10 October 2023

f)

Place of the transactions

London Stock Exchange


