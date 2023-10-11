Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Imagine Health Centres ("Imagine Health"), is offering Women's Health services at its downtown Calgary and Edmonton clinics providing a wide range of specialized medical services tailored specifically for women.

These new services include pap tests, IUD insertions, contraceptives, pessaries, prenatal follow-ups, gynecological examinations, and prenatal massages. Ensuring the clinic's inclusivity to women's health is a priority of Imagine Health's mission to provide quality and accessible care to all Canadians. This expansion aims to address the unique healthcare needs of women, ensuring their access to quality and comprehensive medical care.

To ensure the highest level of patient care and expertise in Women's Health services, Imagine Health has specialists Dr. Pedrycz, Dr. Hudani, and Dr. Baran to further enhance the clinic's commitment to women's health and wellness.

Imagine Health's mission has always been to deliver a multidisciplinary approach. By expanding its services to include Women's Health, the clinic reinforces its commitment to inclusivity for all and ensures that every patient's unique healthcare needs are met under one roof.

"This expansion of services underscores our commitment to bring accessible and inclusive healthcare to all and ensures that Imagine Health remains at the forefront of meeting every patient's unique healthcare needs under one clinic," said Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health Centres is a multidisciplinary medical clinic with two clinics located in Edmonton and Calgary that offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services under one roof. With a commitment to quality and accessibility, Imagine Health provides family medicine, pharmacy services, telehealth services, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy, chiropractic care, and specialized medical services, including Women's Health, dermatology, mental health support, weight management, allergist consultations, and much more. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, Imagine Health Centres is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

To learn more, please visit: https://imaginehealthcentres.com/.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with verticals in leading industries, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth, healthcare, and electric vehicles. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in optimizing and fulfilling their operational goals, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to improve businesses' bottom line.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

