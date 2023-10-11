Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE American: AUST) ("Austin" or the "Company") announces the following change in officers:

Kenneth McNaughton has resigned as Vice President, Exploration of the Company and will continue to serve as a director; and

Robert "Bob" Hatch has been appointed Vice President, Exploration.

Bob Hatch is a seasoned Exploration Geologist with over forty-five years of experience in exploration, management, permitting, and marketing. His primary focus has been on gold and silver projects throughout the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Focusing on earlier stage exploration, he believes that understanding both the regional geological controls on deposit location and the concepts of deposit genesis are essential to enhance the opportunity for success and reduce the risks associated with exploration at this stage.

Mr. Hatch started his career with twelve years at Homestake Mining Company as an Exploration Geologist and Project Manager. While at Homestake he was involved with the McLaughlin Mine discovery in California and was the first geologist to explore the Almaden Mine in Idaho for gold. Over the years he has consulted for several major mining companies and publicly listed juniors in various positions including Exploration Vice President and Chief Geologist. In recent years he has concentrated on advancing three successful private gold/silver exploration companies that he founded or co-founded.

Mr. Hatch has been managing Austin's projects for the last two years and is accordingly fully acquainted with Austin's projects and corporate objectives.

About Austin Gold Corp.

Austin Gold is a gold exploration company focused on gold targets and making district-scale gold discoveries in the southwestern United States.

Austin Gold has three projects in Nevada. The Kelly Creek Project is located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) gold trend in Humboldt County, the Lone Mountain Project is on the Independence-Jerritt Canyon gold trend in Elko County, and the Miller Project is on the Carlin gold trend in Elko County. Collectively, these Nevada properties comprise approximately 76.2 km2 of unpatented and patented mining claims and mineral tenure. In Oregon, the Stockade Mountain Project consists of approximately 21.5 km2 of unpatented mining claims situated in a geological environment that appears the same as the nearby Grassy Mountain Deposit that is being permitted for underground mining.

