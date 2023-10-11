

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The death toll in Gaza crossed 1000 as Israel stepped up its air strikes in the Palestinian region in retaliation to Hamas' surprise weekend attacks.



1,055 people have been killed and more than 5,100 others were wounded, reports quoting the Palestinian health ministry said.



BBC quoted the Israeli Air Force as saying on Wednesday that it carried out air strikes targeting 450 sites in Gaza.



Israeli Air Force confirmed on X that part of the Islamic University in Gaza City had been destroyed in air strikes.



People in Gaza are in peril as the complete siege being implemented by Israel in the enclave has left them with no electricity, food, or fuel.



The lone power station in Gaza will run out of fuel Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Energy Authority.



On the other side, Israeli soldiers who regained control of border villages from the Hamas fighters disclosed to western media the scenes of butchery against innocent civilians.



Women, children, toddlers and elderly were 'brutally butchered in an ISIS way of action,' CNN reported, quoting the Israel Defense Forces.



The death toll in Israel has reached 1,200. It includes at least 14 Americans and 17 Britons.



Meanwhile, latest reports say Israel is facing double foreign attack, this time from Hezbollah in Lebanon.



The Lebanese militia fired missiles on an Israeli army post. Israel retaliated by shelling an area in southern Lebanon.



