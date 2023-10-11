Specificity Inc.: Specificity Acquires AImplify

Bolsters Digital Marketing Capabilities

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of AImplify, a cutting-edge AI-powered solution.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "Just 10 days after working with AImplify, we realized just how fantastic their AI solution was and made the move to acquire them. We've been testing AI applications and tools for the better part of 2 years and simply haven't found the right mix that both delivers real data insights and protects consumer privacy. By acquiring AImplify, we have a unique opportunity to build the AI tool we know the market wants, needs and is clamoring for. Specificity set out to be an industry disrupter and this move secures that mantle for the foreseeable future."

The acquisition of AImplify includes all of its assets and customer base. The transaction is expected to be seamless as Specificity has already started using the new tools on behalf of some of its existing clients and sees growth opportunity immediately as it pairs audience ID tech with AI.

The AI being deployed by big tech is all geared towards helping them achieve their own goals, but this tool will help marketers achieve the goals we have, like ad spend efficiency, better targeting and more enriched consumer experiences. The AI driven learning we will deliver will inform brands on everything they want and need to know about reaching audiences that are far more likely to want their products and services, how to better reach them and how to better engage them thus providing a far better outcome for consumers at the same time. We know that platform specific approaches only benefit the platforms and while we may be able to drive conversions to some extent, the real learnings are kept under lock and key. Our approach will put the marketing intelligence in the hands of the brands and marketers seeking to leverage it instead of a centralizing it with a few Goliath platforms.

AImplify is a cutting-edge AI-powered solution that revolutionizes the way companies find and communicate with potential leads. With their software, you can quickly and easily identify prospects that match your ideal customer profile and automatically create personalized emails tailored to each lead. For additional information on AImplify, please visit: www.aimplifysales.com

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

For more information, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations

nyc@clearthink.capital

Jason Wood, CEO

jason@specificityinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791854/specificity-acquires-aimplify