Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has started its drilling and exploration program at its Agate project in the Shirley Basin uranium district. The permit is for a planned 100-hole drill program totaling 15,000 feet. The drilling is planned to confirm historical results and extend mineralization into areas sparsely explored in the past. The drilling will expand the mineralized zone that the Company currently has data for and analyze uranium mineralization for radiometric disequilibrium and mineralogy.

The Agate project was previously explored by Kerr-McGee Corporation in the 1970s, where they drilled 670 holes. Kerr-McGee was the largest producer of uranium in the United States at the time.

Mr. John DeJoia P.Geo. and Director, commented: "I look forward to our drilling program to validate the historic Kerr- McGee data we have for Agate. This is a fairly shallow property, suited for ISR recovery."

About the Agate Property

The Agate property consists of 52 wholly owned lode mining claims covering 1,075 acres. The uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 55 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first successful in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 15 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which is below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. The average thickness varies from several feet to tens of feet, with grades ranging from 0.02% to 0.18% eU3O8 as noted on the historical gamma logs.

They also produced deposits from the Shirley Basin, which were 7 miles east of the Strathmore property. Other uranium companies in the basin include Cameco, enCore Energy, UR Energy, and UEC, whose claims border the Agate property. Available Kerr-McGee historical drilling results from the Wyoming Geological Survey include drill hole location maps and 330 geophysical logs which are being digitized and reinterpreted for entry into a modern, verifiable database.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl.

The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for an exploration and drilling permit for Night Owl.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

