Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2023) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 11th, 2023. The initial trading price is CDN $2.75.

The Company also announced that Barry Fishman, a seasoned pharma executive has joined the Company's board of directors as an independent director. Mr. Fishman was recently appointed as Chief Corporate Development Officer of Apotex Inc. He has almost 25 years of experience as an entrepreneurial business leader, most recently as CEO of VIVO Cannabis Inc. Prior to joining VIVO, Mr. Fishman served as CEO of international specialty pharmaceutical company Merus Labs, through its 2017 acquisition by Norgine M.V. Mr. Fishman also previously served as CEO of Teva Canada and Vice President of Marketing of Eli Lilly Canada. He has also recently served as an independent director on several high-profile boards, including Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation. Mr. Fishman graduated from McGill University with a concentration in finance and went on to become a CPA while working for Deloitte in Southern California.

"Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange is a momentous first step in our thousand-mile journey pursuing Pharma Research & Development of novel therapies," said Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman & CEO. "We are very excited to welcome Barry Fishman to our board of directors. It is needless to state that his experience and expertise is a remarkable addition to our board of directors, which also includes former CEOs of Siemens Medical, ParenteBeard Baker Tilly, Temple Health System and a former senior executive of Amgen."

The Company has retained Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") and Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to increase market and brand awareness for Medicus and to broaden Medicus's reach within the investment community. Subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's approval, the Company has also retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation IACP") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Medicus's common shares.

Stockhouse, Hybrid and General IACP are retained by Medicus pursuant to the following terms:

Stockhouse has been engaged for a period of six months starting on October 1 st , 2023. Stockhouse will be paid a monthly fee of CDN$ 10,000, plus applicable taxes, during the term of the engagement;

, 2023. Stockhouse will be paid a monthly fee of CDN$ 10,000, plus applicable taxes, during the term of the engagement; Hybrid has been engaged for a period of six months starting on October 10 th , 2023. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of CDN$ 15,000, plus applicable taxes, during the term of the engagement; and

, 2023. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of CDN$ 15,000, plus applicable taxes, during the term of the engagement; and Generation IACP has been engaged (subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's approval) for a period of six months starting on October 10th, 2023. Generation IACP will be paid a monthly fee of CDN$ 7,500, plus applicable taxes, during the term of the engagement.

Medicus has had no prior relationship with Stockhouse, Hybrid or Generation IACP, and to Medicus's knowledge, none of Stockhouse, Hybrid and Generation IACP owns or controls, directly or indirectly, any securities of Medicus.

The Company's board of directors has also approved provisionally the issuance to the Company's directors, officers and advisors of options to buy an aggregate of up to 1,625,000 of the Company's common shares, at a price to be determined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options will be issued in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and subject to vesting terms.

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) is a clinical stage, multi-strategy holding company focused on investing in and accelerating novel life sciences and bio-technology companies through FDA approved clinical trials.

Through our diverse experience and extensive industry network, we are building Medicus into a leading pharmaceutical holding company, committed to delivering better treatment outcomes and alleviating pain and suffering. Utilizing a thesis driven collaborative process, we identify, acquire and advance relatively de-risked clinical stage assets through clinical development and commercialization.

We look into opportunities across all therapeutics areas where an unmet need exists for improved patient safety and efficacy. Medicus is actively exploring to expand its drug development pipeline through qualified and accretive acquisitions and partnerships.

