Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023 | 15:01
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Oct-2023 / 13:28 GMT/BST 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/10/2023) of GBP120.66m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 10/10/2023) of GBP120.66m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 10/10/2023 was: 
                                      Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,122.32p 5,685,482 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,091.05p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                 1,885.00p 
Discount to NAV                          (11.18)% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 10/10/2023 
 
       Name of company                % of portfolio 
1       Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p       10.71 
2       Vp Plc Ordinary 5p               10.09 
3       Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p         7.48 
4       Renold Plc Ordinary 5p             7.34 
5       Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p         6.40 
6       Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary           6.21 
7       Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p    6.05 
8       Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p             5.36 
9       Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5        5.34 
10      Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary     5.33 
11      Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p 4.59 
12      IMI Plc Ordinary 25p              3.90 
13      OSB Group Plc GBp1               3.79 
14      Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p             3.33 
15      Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 25p   3.15 
16      RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p           2.99 
17      Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5         2.84 
18      Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p           2.59 
19      Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p           1.36 
20      Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033      1.13 
21      Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001       0.04

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  277442 
EQS News ID:  1746621 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746621&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 08:28 ET (12:28 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.