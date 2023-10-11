Tom Ferry: Real Estate's No. 1 Coach Introduces World-Class Speaker Bureau

Tom Ferry's Speaker Bureau launches with 26 speakers, offering real estate professionals expert training at any budget

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / With scant housing inventory, volatile consumer demand, and climbing interest rates, today's real estate market is full of both challenges and opportunities. These challenges extend beyond consumers, directly impacting real estate agents whose role is to help home buyers and sellers successfully navigate this complex market.

TFSB





It's more important than ever for agents to stay abreast of today's most relevant strategies and tactics in order to give their clients a true advantage. Tom Ferry, the real estate industry's leading educator, saw this all coming. And true to form, he knew he could do something about it.

Today, we're excited to introduce Tom Ferry's Speaker Bureau, a world-class roster of seasoned industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals who have demonstrated exceptional expertise in all facets of real estate. Their wealth of experience, combined with their dedication to empowering and educating fellow professionals, makes them the ideal choice for any event.

"More and more brokers and owners are reaching out in need of unified messaging and proven strategies to help their agents succeed," says founder and CEO Tom Ferry. "Whether it's providing keynote speakers for large-scale, industry-wide events, or bringing in real estate trainers for specialized sessions, our Speaker Bureau can meet any need."

Key features of Tom Ferry's Speaker Bureau include:

Real Estate Experts: A carefully curated selection of speakers, all highly regarded real estate trainers and coaches, providing unparalleled insights and strategies. Handpicked, vetted, and endorsed by Tom Ferry.

Diverse Topics: Speakers covering a broad spectrum of real estate-related subjects, including lead generation, marketing strategies, negotiation tactics, technology integration, and more. Whether you are a broker, team lead, MLS, real estate association, mortgage or title company, our speakers can deliver the necessary insights and training to drive success in this difficult market.

Tailored Experiences: The flexibility to book speakers for a variety of events, including conferences, workshops, webinars, and training sessions. Available for virtual and in-person appearances, these speakers can accommodate the diverse preferences of event organizers and attendees, ensuring a personalized approach to each engagement.

For more information, explore the impressive array of Tom Ferry speakers at https://www.tomferry.com/speakers/.

About Tom Ferry:

Tom Ferry is the industry's top-ranked coach and trainer, impacting professionals for over two decades. As founder and CEO of Ferry International, Tom has more than 35,000 hours of coaching experience, working to help agents and brokers grow a prosperous business while simultaneously balancing and loving their personal lives.

Tom engages with live audiences at countless training events throughout the year and delivers weekly real estate tips on his popular YouTube channel. He is the author of two best-selling books, and renowned for his legendary keynote speeches that have captivated audiences around the world. Tom's love and passion for life is fueled by a commitment to discipline and holding professionals accountable to fulfill their greatness.

Contact Information

Josh Brouse

President, Ferry International

josh@tomferry.com

(208) 724-6033

Related Files

SPEAKER BUREAU MEDIA KIT ALL.pdf

Tom Ferry's Speaker Bureau.jpg

SOURCE: Tom Ferry International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791807/real-estates-no-1-coach-introduces-world-class-speaker-bureau