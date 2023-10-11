Johnson Advisory Group: Prominent Black Philanthropist and Former City Commissioner Launches Public Affairs Agency in Six Florida Cities

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Von Johnson, a distinguished Black philanthropist, former DeLand City Commissioner, and successful business investor, is proud to announce the grand opening of the Johnson Advisory Group. This new venture is set to bring an unprecedented level of expertise, advocacy, and community engagement to six chief cities across Florida.

With an illustrious career in public service and a passion for making a meaningful impact in local communities, Von Johnson is poised to lead the Johnson Advisory Group to becoming a pivotal player in the field of public affairs and community development.

The agency will have a physical presence in the following Florida cities: Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Ft. Lauderdale, and Miami. The Johnson Advisory Group will specialize in providing client-centric solutions for nonprofit organizations, corporate groups, and government agencies.

Services include:

Public Affairs: Expertise in navigating local, state, and federal government processes, advocating for clients' interests, and shaping public policy

"I am honored to lead this agency in my beloved home state of Florida. Our team is committed to making a lasting difference in the communities we serve. With our extensive experience, diverse perspectives, and unwavering dedication, we are poised to drive positive change and elevate the voices of those who need it most."

About the Johnson Advisory Group

The Johnson Advisory Group is a public affairs agency with a mission to drive positive change and amplify community voices. The organization provides strategic counsel, advocacy, and community outreach services to clients across Florida and beyond. Committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Johnson Advisory Group is dedicated to creating lasting impact through innovative solutions and meaningful partnerships. For more information, visit www.thejohnsonadvisorygroup.com.

Contact Information

Vel Johnson

Publicist

vel@vasajcommunications.com

SOURCE: Johnson Advisory Group

