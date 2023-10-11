6K Additive Announces Appointment of Nicholas Pflugh as Chief Commercial Officer and Jonathan Wolak as Chief Financial Officer

New appointments strengthen commercial leadership, go-to-market strategy, and financial functions for 6K Additive.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K Additive, a division of 6K Inc. and leader in the sustainable production of materials for additive manufacturing, today announced the strategic appointments of Nicholas Pflugh as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jonathan Wolak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These experienced executives join the 6K Additive leadership team during a pivotal period of expansion and strengthens the company's position as the dominant US producer of titanium, nickel and refractory metals serving the aerospace, medical and defense markets for alloys and AM powder. These appointments align with the company's commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering domestic production of critical materials to the additive manufacturing market and the metal alloying industry.

Pflugh, with an impressive 16-year career at Kennametal, last held the position of Vice President and General Manager of the Engineered Wear Components division. Pflugh was decisive in leading strategies that culminated in double-digit revenue growth. His previous roles, including CCO with commercial responsibility for a $1 billion business segment and VP of the insert tooling business unit, underscore his strategic acumen, leadership prowess, and ability to drive transformative commercial growth.

Wolak brings a wealth of experience, having most recently excelled as the Financial Director for the Architectural Coatings division of PPG Industries, Inc., a multi-billion dollar business unit within the publicly-traded, $18 billion global manufacturer of paints, coatings and specialty materials. With a 16-year tenure at PPG, Jonathan held critical roles, including the Global Finance Director for the Packaging Coatings business unit and the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, where he was instrumental in driving significant growth and amplifying earnings.

"I am delighted to welcome Nick and Jonathan to our executive team at 6K Additive. Each brings a unique blend of expertise, vision, and proven leadership that is not only impressive but essential for our customers as they look to secure domestic supply of critical materials like titanium and C103 both vital to our nation's defense," said Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. "Jonathan's financial acumen and strategic insights, coupled with Nicholas's exceptional track record of working with the defense primes and global organizations to drive commercial growth, align perfectly with our ambitious roadmap. Their contributions will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to deliver unparalleled value, innovation, and quality to our clients world-wide."

Notes for Editors

6K press releases are available here: https://www.6kinc.com/6k-inc-news-room/

About 6K

With sustainability at its core, 6K has developed UniMelt®, a proprietary advanced microwave plasma production system, to transform engineered materials into revolutionary products that advance industries across additive manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace, consumer electronics, and more. 6K represents 6000 degrees, both the temperature of the operation of UniMelt®, the world's only microwave production scale plasma system and the temperature of the sun's surface. 6K was founded in North Andover, Massachusetts.

The 6K Energy division is focused on the production of low-cost, sustainable, and domestically produced battery material accelerating the pace of battery production and adoption of electric vehicles. The 6K Additive division specializes in sustainably sourced, AM metal powders production and reclamation, using a proprietary milling and cleaning process that ensures contamination-free, high-quality powders. For more information, visit www.6KAdditive.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6k-additive-announces-appointment-of-nicholas-pflugh-as-chief-commercial-officer-and-jonathan-wolak-as-chief-financial-officer-301953576.html