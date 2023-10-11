ON LOCATION UNVEILS BRAND NEW HOSPITALITY PROGRAM FOR THE PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

For the first time in history, the Paralympic Games will offer fans around the world an elevated hospitality program

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, On Location , the official Hospitality provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, unveils its Paralympic hospitality program for the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, which will take place from August 28 to September 8 next year. Over 11 days, 4,400 Para athletes will take part in a series of sporting events set to thrill and captivate fans from all over the world. One of the world's largest sporting events, spectators will be able to experience the Paralympic Games like never before through hospitality experiences offered for seven sports: wheelchair basketball, Para athletics, Para judo, Para swimming, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, and Para cycling track-as well as for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Paralympic Games.

This is the first time France will host the Paralympic Games, and as part of this unprecedented event, a truly immersive hospitality model has been created that offers fans exclusive access to unparalleled hospitality experiences at many of the competition venues around Paris.

With Paris 2024 hospitality packages, guests will be surrounded by the passion and emotion of the Para athletes' achievements at these historic Paralympic Games Packages offer spectacular views and access to premium hospitality spaces at such sports events as wheelchair tennis in the iconic Roland-Garros stadium, Para athletics in the Stade de France, or wheelchair rugby in the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

Paul Caine, President of On Location and IMG Events said, "As the official Hospitality provider for the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, our mission is to shape unforgettable moments that celebrate diversity and forge treasured connections. The values of the Paralympic Games-courage, inclusion and determination-resonate deeply with our approach. We are honored to contribute to this exceptional event by offering hospitality packages that reflect these core principles, and create remarkable experiences for all of our guests."

For the first time in Paralympic Games history, the Opening Ceremony will not be held in a stadium. Instead, it will take place in a magnificent setting in the center of Paris: the Champs Élysées and Place de la Concorde. On Location is offering guests a special Garden Party Hospitality Experience in the Tuileries Garden, plus, access to premium views on the athletes' parade at the Opening Ceremony.

To increase access and inclusivity, accessible seating, accommodation and transport options are available for hospitality products.

Fans have three different products to choose from so they can create a Paralympic Games hospitality experience that suits their desires and budget: Lounge Packages with premium guaranteed seats at the heart of the action; Fan Kit Packages; and Travel Packages.

Shared Lounges

On-site Shared Lounges give dedicated sports fans quality service and an innovative Hospitality experience in some of the most renowned historic venues in and around Paris, including Roland Garros, Champ-de-Mars and Paris La Défense Arena.

Attending guests can choose their preferred sporting session with Category A tickets, guaranteeing priority entry to the venue-and an unbeatable view of the action.

Other perks include a variety of interactive and educational activities in the shared lounges, specially designed to further immerse spectators into the world of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Upon arrival at the events, guests will have dedicated staff to guide spectators to their reception area, and can view a live broadcast of the Paralympic Games on TV screens. Within the reception space, guests can enjoy a gourmet buffet and beverage service offering wine, beer, and soft drinks. Guests will also receive an exclusive commemorative Paralympic Games Paris 2024 gift as a souvenir.

Prices for this package start at 250€ (excluding VAT).

Fan Kit

Before the sport session, Fan Kit package holders will be completely immersed in the atmosphere of the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 with access to curated pre-event Paralympic activities in a dedicated area inside the venue. Before leaving for their respective seats, guests will receive a takeaway bag filled with commemorative and official souvenirs from their Paralympic Games hospitality experience.

With a guaranteed ticket for the selected sports session Fan Kit package holders will enjoy priority entry to the venue, as well as unobstructed views from category A and B seating. To keep guests energized throughout the event, a light snack and beverage will also be offered.

Prices for this package start at 125€ (excluding VAT).

Travel packages

Designed for stays from one to four nights, official Travel packages include guaranteed Paralympic Games tickets to a range of sporting events-plus accommodations at venues with 3-4 star levels, depending on budget. These unique packages provide hassle-free trip planning and a secure booking process, so guests will have total peace of mind.

Prices for this package start at 775€ (excluding VAT).

For further information, individuals and Paralympic sports fans from all over the world are invited to visit the dedicated hospitality sales platform to discover the range of packages on offer at https://paralympichospitality.paris2024.org/ .

For group orders (from 11 people) and corporate inquiries, please visit the dedicated booking platform for packages tailored to your requirements and preferences: https://corporatehospitality.paris2024.org/ .

In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is the Official Way to Pay. With the exception of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, the official Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is the only risk-free way to secure attendance to the Games as these are the only official and safe sources to buy tickets and hospitality packages for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

About On Location

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world-class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates several unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sport, and entertainment company.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/on-location-unveils-brand-new-hospitality-program-for-the-paralympic-games-paris-2024-301953663.html