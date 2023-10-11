

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced plans for Family Dollar operations to return to West Memphis, Arkansas, with a fully reimagined and refreshed distribution center. The center will have the capacity to serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar stores in the region, and will create more than 300 new jobs for Arkansas workers initially.



The company noted that the new facility, scheduled to be fully operational by fall 2024, reflects more than $100 million in current and future investments. Through 2026, the company plans to open dozens more Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in Arkansas.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken