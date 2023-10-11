Parade Launches Advantage to Transform Capacity-Based Pricing and Shipper Connectivity

Expanded Advantage product enables brokers to real-time rate leveraging capacity data, integrate easily and win more freight from shippers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Parade, the leading Capacity Management solution for freight brokers, today announced a major update and expansion of its Advantage product, Parade's comprehensive tool designed to empower freight brokers with precise pricing, optimized bidding strategy, and scalable revenue growth.

Advantage has consistently helped brokers win more freight by calculating the sharpest possible pricing. The new product update enables automated bidding to quickly turn these prices into loads. A broker can set a bidding strategy and prices can be automatically pushed to shippers. Plus, brokers get a single pane of glass to understand conversation rates and optimize their bidding strategy.

"Freight brokerages require a solution that combines data-driven pricing and automated shipper bidding to compete in a shifting freight landscape," said Anthony Sutardja, CEO of Parade. "Shippers are moving to digital rating, and brokers need not only to bid digitally but also rate competitively and profitably. Advantage provides a comprehensive solution for both."

Advantage is the only product to combine pricing and bidding. Using the market index from DAT, Parade layers personalized data from a freight broker's carrier network to get a price wholly customized to an individual broker's unique edge in the market. Brokers can then turn these prices into loads by setting their bidding strategy and letting Advantage bid on hundreds or thousands of shipper loads across all channels - from TMS to API to bid boards and beyond.

"Advantage, unlike other pricing tools, uses years of capacity data from Parade plus DAT RateView to power real-time, accurate rates that take into account a broker's network and relationships," added Lindsay Watt, VP of Product at Parade. "Combining that with automated bidding ensures your brokerage is poised for unparalleled growth and profitability."

Automated bidding requires detailed reporting so that brokers can understand their conversion rates and optimize strategy. Advantage provides unparalleled insights as to bidding and conversion by customer, lanes, and equipment. Watch Parade's live demo of Advantage on October 19 by registering here. For more information, visit www.parade.ai.

