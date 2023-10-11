Proserv Aviation to Showcase New Product Solutions at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Proserv Aviation, a leading stocking distributor of aftermarket aircraft parts and ground support equipment (GSE), is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). The event, set to take place from Tuesday, October 17th, to Thursday, October 19th, will be hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas, NV. Proserv Aviation will be located at Booth C11434, located in the Central Hall, throughout the duration of the convention.



NBAA-BACE

NBAA-BACE is recognized as the largest business aviation event in the world. With a global audience that includes prominent industry players, NBAA-BACE will offer participants live education sessions and feature keynotes from celebrity athletes and business leaders. It serves as a premier platform for the industry to connect, explore emerging technologies, and discuss the future of business aviation.

Mike Miner, Director of Proserv Aviation, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are genuinely excited to participate in NBAA-BACE 2023. It's an opportunity for us to not only show off our solutions but also engage with people who share our commitment to excellence in aviation."

At Booth C11434, Proserv Aviation will feature their product support and GSE, with a fully refurbished jack and new products, including a nitrogen booster, engine service unit, and heat stack. They will also have free giveaways for both visitors, such as TSA-approved travel-sized bags and hygiene bottles, office supplies, and other useful items.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Washington, DC, NBAA serves as the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to enhance their operational efficiency, productivity, and overall success. With membership exceeding 11,000 companies and professionals, NBAA offers over 100 products and services to support the business aviation community.

Proserv Aviation looks forward to engaging with the NBAA-BACE community, showcasing their growing product line, and forging new relationships. The company is committed to contributing to the ongoing advancement and success of the business aviation sector.

