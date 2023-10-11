illuxi: CPHR Canada Chooses a Canadian Technology to Train its 31,000 Members

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / illuxi, a leading company in the field of online training solutions, is pleased to announce that the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Association of Canada (CPHR Canada) has selected Canadian technology, illuxiLearn LMS, to support the training of its members.

CPHR Canada is the certification and national representation body for human resources professionals in Canada, with thousands of members across the country. The choice of illuxiLearn by CPHR Canada reflects its commitment to providing its members with innovative and high-quality training resources to enhance their skills and professional development.

IlluxiLearn is an innovative Learning Management System (LMS) that offers a comprehensive range of online training tools, progress tracking, and customization to meet the unique needs of each learner. Through this collaboration, CPHR Canada ensures its members easy and efficient access to essential training for their careers in the field of human resources.

"We are delighted that CPHR Canada has chosen illuxiLearn to support the training of its members," said Philippe Richard Bertrand, President and CEO of illuxi. "illuxi is committed to providing cutting-edge training solutions that promote professional growth, and this collaboration with CPHR Canada strengthens our commitment to excellence in online education."

CPHR Canada looks forward to this new partnership with illuxi and is ready to launch this training initiative that will help its members develop their skills and excel in the field of human resources.

About illuxi

illuxi produces, hosts, and delivers training programs to facilitate knowledge exchange within organizations through its SaaS platform and accompanying services. The illuxi technological platform also enables the broadcast of virtual events, learning management, and the sales of online courses.

About CPHR

CPHR Canada represents 31,000 members in the Human Resources Profession across nine provinces and three territories in Canada. Established in 1994, CPHR Canada is the national voice on the enhancement and promotion of the HR Profession. With an established and credible designation and collaboration on national issues, we are proactively positioning the national human resources agenda in Canada and representing the Canadian HR Profession with HR Associations around the world.

