Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion Provides Year End Update

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Impact Fusion International Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS)

September 30, 2023 marked our official year end and as of that date we have accomplished a great deal. As article after article was published about the conditions in many states that have been severely affected by the drought that ravished many of the states in the south of the country including but not limited to Texas, Mississippi. Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma and New Mexico we have reached out to and met with government officials, both state and federal, to educate them on the availability of SGP+. We are waiting confirmation of meetings with local and federal senators, governors and Lt. Governors.

We firmly believe that our technology, when properly applied, following our protocols, is proven to increase herd health, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, can eliminate fly infestation, produces ideal Score 3 manure patties (Manure scoring determines supplementation needs - Noble Research Institute), reduces the cost from $3.45 per day per head to $0.45 per day per head while at the same time generating more revenue for the ranchers and the farmers. We have the capability of producing 4900 tons per week on a six day schedule. Using our existing equipment we can run 2 10 hour shifts over 6 days. We have the capacity to feed America's herds of both beef and dairy cattle. The link below is of a short video produced by Pixel TV which provides in depth information about your product. https://youtu.be/E8_q5TpwkMU

We have individually reached out to close to 300 Extension Agents in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma via email with follow up phone calls to further discuss the opportunities afforded by using our technology platform. The Extension Agents are on the front lines working with ranchers and farmers to provide guidance and advice. We will continue to educate the Extension Agents who work in concert with State Universities such as LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State and their agriculture departments. Our concentration will now be on Alabama and New Mexico.

Over the summer, Marc Walther, CEO attended symposiums and trade shows attended by cattle ranchers and dairy farmers with whom he had the opportunity to discuss SGP+. He continues to reach out to those ranchers with whom he met. Word of mouth and neighborly referrals have continued to build our customer base.

Marc has also conducted a number of Podcasts the most recent being a 90 minute interview with Buffalo Fireside Chats which was a comprehensive discussion of all things Impact Fusion. https://t.co/QAkG4vPuvR.

As previously stated in the most recent Letter to the Shareholders, the Company reported that Marc Walther, CEO, had had conversations with representatives from India who control 10 sugar refineries and have access to feeding 500,000 dairy cattle in the sub-continent. In addition, they have expressed interest in our Intact Nutrition product line. The Company is pleased to report that we are concentrating on sharing information about how our SGP+ could help them by establishing a facility in India. We recently received a forage analysis report from their laboratory in India on their bagasse. It shows that their bagasse product is superior to ours. This can be explained by soil, weather and sugarcane management. In short, it shows that the lignin content (crucial to providing crude protein to the cattle) is of higher concentration.

The next step in this proposed process is to have this group ship to us, 2 containers of their raw bagasse to our facility. Once received, we will process the product in our facility and ship to our test ranch in Jefferson, Texas. Once the test is successfully complete, we will ship the processed product back to India for testing on their herds following our protocols. This is understandably a long-term project with a view to establishing SGP+ 2.0 in India. We are already sourcing equipment and ingredients in the region to start building a logistics and cost platform. We are committed to working with these fine business people to prepare and negotiate a business proposal that will benefit both groups.

IFUS Letter to the Shareholders September 28, 2023 | IFUS - Impact Fusion International Inc. | News | OTC Markets

We have formulated our long and short term goals to include securing additional ranchers and dairy farmers into our customer base, we are committed to working with Extension Agents attached to State universities and their livestock nutritionists, government agriculture commissioners and other governmental officials to further educate participants in the beef industry.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionl

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

1-800-775-4130

Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands

https://www.impactfusionint.com

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791835/impact-fusion-provides-year-end-update