11.10.2023
Listing of additional SIA Storent Holdings bonds on the Baltic Bond List

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on October 11, 2023, additional
45 000 SIA Storent Holdings bonds with total nominal value EUR 4 500 000 are
going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 105 000 SIA
Storent Holdings bonds with total nominal value EUR 10 500 000 (ISIN
LV0000850089) starting as of October 12, 2023. 

As of October 12, 2023 the following SIA Storent Holdings bonds will be listed:

Issuer's full name      SIA Storent Holdings                
Issuer's short name     STOH                        
Securities ISIN code     LV0000850089                    
Securities maturity date   21.12.2025                     
Nominal value of one     100 EUR                      
 security                                    
Number of listed securities 150 000                      
Total issue value      15 000 000 EUR                   
Orderbook short name     STOH110025A                    
Coupon rate         11.00% gada                    
Coupon payment dates     Four times per year,                
               On every September 21, December 21, March 21 and  
               June 21                      

 Final Terms of the issue are available in the announcement here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
