Listing of additional SIA Storent Holdings bonds on the Baltic Bond List

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on October 11, 2023, additional 45 000 SIA Storent Holdings bonds with total nominal value EUR 4 500 000 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 105 000 SIA Storent Holdings bonds with total nominal value EUR 10 500 000 (ISIN LV0000850089) starting as of October 12, 2023. As of October 12, 2023 the following SIA Storent Holdings bonds will be listed: Issuer's full name SIA Storent Holdings Issuer's short name STOH Securities ISIN code LV0000850089 Securities maturity date 21.12.2025 Nominal value of one 100 EUR security Number of listed securities 150 000 Total issue value 15 000 000 EUR Orderbook short name STOH110025A Coupon rate 11.00% gada Coupon payment dates Four times per year, On every September 21, December 21, March 21 and June 21 Final Terms of the issue are available in the announcement here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.