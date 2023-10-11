TitleEase LLC: Savio Title Expands Its Business by Partnering as a TitleEase Franchise

New Multistate Franchisee

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / TitleEase, an innovative frontrunner in the real estate title and settlement services sector, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Savio Title, a prominent leader in title services and a valued franchisee. This collaboration marks a significant stride in TitleEase's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services and expanding its market presence, positioning itself effectively in a challenging market.

The alliance between TitleEase and Savio Title represents a convergence of industry expertise and a shared vision to elevate the standards of title and settlement services. Both organizations are dedicated to excellence, efficiency and ensuring the utmost customer satisfaction.

Joseph D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase, expresses his excitement, saying, "Both organizations are committed to enhancing market expansion and increasing business value through our combined expertise. Our focus on excellence, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology will help Savio Title drive growth and success for years to come.

Savio Title, as an esteemed franchisee, is equally excited about this collaboration and highlights the invaluable support received from TitleEase as they embark on this exciting journey. CEO Christian Savio remarks, "TitleEase has been a tremendous partner throughout our transformation into a new franchisee. Their expert guidance and steadfast support has been invaluable. We eagerly anticipate the endless opportunities this partnership will unveil."

This partnership underscores TitleEase's commitment to delivering exceptional title and settlement services while expanding its reach to better serve the real estate community and compete effectively with industry leaders.

For further information about TitleEase and its comprehensive services, please visit www.titleeasefranchise.com. For inquiries about Savio Title, visit www.saviotitle.com.

About TitleEase: TitleEase LLC, a proud member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, is an innovative franchisor in the real estate title and settlement services sector. They offer franchisees a turnkey title and closing business that is fully compliant and ready to operate efficiently. TitleEase provides a swift and efficient pathway for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business while leveraging their expertise.

About Savio Title: Savio Title was established as an extension of the law firm Manganelli, Leider & Savio, P.A.. Savio Title serves as a one-stop shop for real estate-owned assets, offering secure and efficient closings. Led by founder Christian Savio, a former in-house counsel at Fidelity National Title Company, the team specializes in Real Estate Owned (REO) Closings for Lenders, Investors, and individuals. Savio Title provides an array of services, including Due Diligence, Collateral File Review, Title Searches, and Curative Title Solutions.

Contact Information

Jason Bilbruck

Vice President of Business Development

jbilbruck@titleease.io

877-696-5462

SOURCE: TitleEase

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791712/savio-title-expands-its-business-by-partnering-as-a-titleease-franchise