What Is a Media Advisory? Newswire Shares the Basics

Part of Newswire's approach to helping companies build brand awareness and meet and exceed their goals is through education.

An example is by addressing the question, what is a media advisory?

A media advisory isn't a full story. It's a one-page description that invites the press to attend an event a brand is hosting. The event could be anything from a press conference to a grand opening, book signing, live demonstration, etc.

Media advisories include the most essential details of the event and are a great way to generate buzz and get media to attend.

"Media advisories are an excellent resource brands can use to build awareness for their event," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "The more media attention an event gets, and for good reason, the better the position a brand will be in to garner attention and capture market share."

Just like a press release format matters, so does the format of a media advisory. Newswire encourages businesses to follow these steps:

At the top of the page, type MEDIA ADVISORY in a large, bold font.

in a large, bold font. On the left-hand side, include the date of the alert and the following contact information:

Company name Your first and last name Email address Phone number Just as you would format a press release, use the 5 W's (who, what, when, where and why) to address the most important details Keep the length between 100 - 150 words.



It's important to note media advisories should be sent twice. The first should be sent a week before the event and the second should be sent the day before the event to serve as a reminder.

To learn more about the difference between press releases and media advisories, visit newswire.com

