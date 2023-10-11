Exxel Pharma, Inc.: Exxel Pharma to Participate in the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

Live moderated webcast with Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Exxel Pharma Tuesday, October 24th at 3:00 PM ET

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Exxel Pharma ("Exxel" or the "Company"), an early-stage pharma company working to develop EX937 as a safe and effective treatment for patients suffering from chronic cough, today announced that Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Exxel will participate in the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" Conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. As part of the virtual event, Dr. Mogelsvang will provide a brief corporate overview, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-exxel. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website (exxelpharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Exxel Pharma

Exxel Pharma is a privately held company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of neuronal hypersensitivity disorders. The Company's lead program, EX937, is a first-in-class, proprietary small molecule being developed for refractory chronic cough, a large underserved market with no current FDA-approved therapies, that affects approximately 10% of the global population. Leveraging a differentiated approach by inhibiting the FAAH enzyme, EX937 has demonstrated efficacy and favorable safety in its ability to modulate chronic cough in preclinical models. The Company is rapidly advancing the development of EX937 towards a first-in-human Phase 1/1b study. EX937 also has the potential to be utilized across a number of blockbuster indications, including hyperactive bladder, peripheral neuropathic pain and migraine headaches. For more information, please visit exxelpharma.com.

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

E: exxel@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Exxel Pharma, Inc.





