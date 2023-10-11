iTolerance, Inc. to Participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

Live moderated webcast with Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance, Inc. on Wednesday, October 25th at 1:00 PM ET

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced that Dr. Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance, will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. As part of the virtual event, Dr. Japour will provide a brief corporate overview, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-itol. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (itolerance.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is an early-stage privately-held regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic pancreatic islets and stem cells that have the potential to cure diseases. The Company's lead program, iTOL-102, leverages significant advancements in stem cells to derive pancreatic islets, which allows an inexhaustible supply of insulin-producing cells. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, iTOL-102 has the potential to be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

