Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore BioTherapeutics to Participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2023 / Adolore BioTherapeutics ("Adolore" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free gene therapy treatments for chronic pain, today announced that Roelof Rongen, CEO of Adolore, will participate at the Virtual Investor Ask the CEO Conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management. As part of the virtual event, Mr. Rongen will provide a brief corporate overview, followed by an interactive Q&A session. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through virtualinvestorco.com/asktheceo-adolore. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the event link here. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class long-acting, local anesthetics are gene therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) for the treatment of chronic pain.

The Company's two current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for the treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, representing in certain cases a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

For more information, visit adolore.com.

