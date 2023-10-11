Anzeige
11.10.2023 | 16:18
Accord Healthcare launches Accord Animal Health

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Europe, committed to providing high-quality medicines at the point of care, is launching an Animal Health division to 'make it better' for Vets.

Accord Animal Health Logo

Recent years have created a 'perfect storm' of pressure on veterinary services. There are now 34 million pets in the United Kingdom (UK), over 10% of which were acquired during the COVID-19 Pandemic1 .

But with the cost-of-living biting pet owners, vets are being squeezed by increasing numbers of pet owners who can't afford their bills coupled with price increases from suppliers. Many vets now feel that there is a large gap between what they need from their suppliers to support them and what they actually receive2 .

We are setting up a new veterinary pharmaceutical division at Accord that firmly puts vets at the heart of everything we do." Said Bob Ferguson who joined Accord in June 2022 from Norbrook Laboratories, a leading veterinary pharmaceutical company where he held several global senior roles for over 10 years.

We will be listening to vet's concerns to understand their frustrations, ensuring that we supply products where they need them, when they want them, at the appropriate quality, and volume. We want to support vets and vet practices by cutting through. complexity, simplifying formulations, administration, and supply to make it better for vets."

- Bob Ferguson, Commercial Lead, Accord Animal Health.

"We are very excited to bring our extensive experience in pharmaceutical development, manufacture and commercialisation to Animal Health," said Paul Tredwell, Executive Vice President of Accord EMENA "We are thrilled to launch our new division, where, we have extensive plans for growth and I look forward to working with Bob to grow his team and business, supporting Animal health and the Vets that are so critical to animal wellbeing."

Quality Medicines for Animal Healthcare | Accord Animal Health | Animal healthcare (accord-animalhealth.com)

References:

1. UK Pet Food. New Pet Population Data Released. March 2021. Available at:

https://www.ukpetfood.org/resource/pfma-releases-latest-pet-population-data.html.

2. Cost of Living Report CM Research January 2023

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244383/Accord_Animal_Health_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accord-healthcare-launches-accord-animal-health-301953766.html

