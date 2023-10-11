Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie bereits auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
11.10.23
14:26 Uhr
1,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,91017:36
Dow Jones News
11.10.2023 | 16:19
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
11-Oct-2023 / 14:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets 
 
 
DATE: October 10, 2023 
 
 
 
Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. dated April 19, 2013 
 
It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in 
order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities. 
 
Below stated CMB issuance certificate has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme. 
 
 
ISIN     Issue Date Maturity  Currency Nominal Amount 
XS2702276432 10.10.2023 11.01.2024 GBP   15.800.000

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 277457 
EQS News ID:  1746709 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1746709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2023 09:46 ET (13:46 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.