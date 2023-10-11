Nash Squared, the leading global provider of technology and talent solutions, has announced the expansion of its technology and digital talent recruitment brand Harvey Nash into Canada.

As organizations increasingly focus their investment on technology-led transformation, the launch of Harvey Nash in Canada allows organizations to benefit from Harvey Nash's 35 years' experience in connecting businesses with the very best diverse technology talent.

Already recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the fastest growing US staffing firms, Harvey Nash is well placed to provide Canadian organizations its award-winning talent solutions.

This expansion complements the company's recent growth in Canada. In January 2023, NashTech acquired Canadian-based Knoldus to grow its technology advisory and solutions business in Canada. Together, Harvey Nash and NashTech now provide Canadian organizations with a wide range of solutions to help transform and build their digital and technology capability, from talent to technology solutions.

Bev White, CEO of Nash Squared, commented:

"I am delighted Harvey Nash now has a presence in this important country. As Canadian organizations increasingly invest in digital transformation, finding the right talent can often be the toughest part of the project. Harvey Nash brings over three decades of experience connecting organizations with highly skilled technology talent, and together with NashTech, we are able to help our clients secure access to technology skills and solutions in almost every way."

Jason Pyle, President of Harvey Nash USA, commented:

"Harvey Nash is beyond excited to expand our award-winning talent acquisition solutions north to Canada. Our company prides itself on client satisfaction, and to launch in Canada in support of our valued clients and contractors makes this news all the better. Harvey Nash will bring the same best-in-class talent solutions to a new geography, adding to our already expansive global footprint."

Nick Lonsdale, CEO of NashTech, commented:

"Establishing Harvey Nash in Canada is a great addition to our NashTech Canada business and further differentiates us from competition; NashTech's world class technology solutions team is connected to a team sourcing world class technology talent, Harvey Nash."

For more information about Harvey Nash's expansion into Canada and its range of talent solutions, please visit www.harveynash.ca

About Harvey Nash

Harvey Nash is a part of Nash Squared, the leading global provider of talent and technology solutions. Our network spans 3,300+ colleagues across 18 countries and provides a uniquely broad range of service capabilities, from recruitment and workforce management to software development and technology solutions. We bring these together to address the unique challenges of our clients both now and in the future. Harvey Nash works with clients, both big and small, to deliver a portfolio of services: IT recruitment, IT outsourcing/offshoring and executive search. To learn more, please visit www.harveynash.ca and LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Nash Squared

Nash Squared are the leading global provider of technology and talent solutions. We're equipped with a unique network, that realizes the potential where people and technology meet. For over three decades we've been helping clients solve broad and complex problems, building and transforming their technology and digital capability.

www.nashsquared.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/nash-squared

