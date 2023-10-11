MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced preliminary results for its third quarter ended October 1, 2023.

"When reporting our second quarter 2023 results and providing updated full year 2023 guidance in late July, we noted specific areas where our businesses were facing challenges with either waning demand or supply chain issues," said Luxfer Chief Executive Officer, Andy Butcher. "These challenges persisted during the third quarter and our third quarter results fell well below our expectations. As a result, our full year 2023 results are now tracking meaningfully lower than the previously provided adjusted earnings per share guidance.

"On the demand side, we saw lower customer order rates driven primarily by increasing macroeconomic headwinds and uncertainty. In our supply chain, previously described challenges caused by the disruption in our domestic magnesium supply continued, and overall competitive cost pressures persisted. These issues have been particularly acute in our Graphic Arts business, where the ability to pass through higher costs to our customers has proved to be constrained. We are executing a turnaround plan in Graphic Arts to reduce costs, including a headcount reduction program. We are also pursuing further actions to improve margins and maintain strong cash flow across the business. We have a solid balance sheet with ample liquidity. Despite near-term challenges, we remain optimistic regarding our long-term value creation prospects."

The Company currently expects Q3 net sales of $97 million and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.04. Management will provide additional details on third quarter results and the fourth quarter outlook on the Company's third quarter earnings call scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Butcher concluded, "While the combination of macroeconomic headwinds, customer inventory management, and competitive pressures from low-cost sources has impacted our ability to achieve previously anticipated results in 2023, we continue to take proactive action. We are focused on delivering on our customers' needs while controlling what we can to mitigate these factors, achieve improved financial results, and keep our operations ready for demand recovery. We have accelerated and expanded our annual strategic review process to quicken our path towards outcome trajectories that meet the high standards we expect of ourselves and that our stakeholders deserve."

The Company's preliminary results for its third quarter ended October 1, 2023 are an estimate, based on information available to management as of the date of this release, and are subject to further changes upon completion of the Company's standard quarter-end closing procedures.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

